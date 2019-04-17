Posh Eco-Loon: No Holidays… Except For Me

Guido’s favourite posh eco-loon, Robin Boardman-Pattison, took pains to tell Adam Boulton this morning that people should not take foreign holidays. But his Instagram tells a different story, showing luxurious foreign holidays awash with palm trees, ski slopes, and historic landmarks. Posh Boardman-Pattison even boasted of being a guest at Buckingham Palace…

Before he started engaging in casual vandalism, Boardman-Pattison, attended the £17,500 per year boys-only Trinity School in Croydon, which has an indoor heated swimming pool, and regularly organises far flung foreign trips. One rule for the posh professional protesters, another rule for everyone else…

April 17, 2019

