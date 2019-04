The German Government has released an updated growth forecast for 2019, and it’s pretty damning. Forecast growth for 2019 has been slashed to 0.5%, less than a quarter of the 2.1% predicted a year ago and a level not seen since the height of the Eurozone crisis. It’s also less than half of the UK’s expected growth this year. While Remainer commentators drone on about the UK, the EU’s powerhouse economy is barely keeping its head above water…