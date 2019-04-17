Brexit Party Set to Smash Euro-Elections

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party is polling on 27%, nearly double the vote share of the Conservative Party. The 12% jump is sending a shockwave around Westminster…

April 17, 2019 at 1:32 pm

Former Labour MP turned independent Ian Austin on Burgon’s “Zionist Enemies” lying

“No previous Labour leadership would have put up with someone saying this and being caught out denying it. How can someone who wants to be the country’s most senior law officer behave like this and not resign? How can his party not sack him? How long will Labour MPs put up with it?”

