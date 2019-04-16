Voters Have No Bregrets Over Which Way They Voted in the Referendum

Despite almost three years of bitter arguments, a plethora of campaigns and even two new serious parties being set up, millions of pounds spent, and the People’s Vote campaign reincarnating itself more times than the Dalai Lama, YouGov have found that the vast majority of the public are as sure or more sure now that they voted the right way in the referendum. Just 6% would switch their votes if they had the chance…

The difference between Remainers and Leavers is very marginal, 86% of Remainers and 82% of Leavers were either “more sure” or “about as sure” that they’d voted the right way. Even if all 4% of Remainers and 7% of Leavers who said they would now switch their votes had voted the other way, it would still have resulted in a narrow Leave victory. Remainer spin hasn’t worked, people knew what they were voting for in 2016 – and still do now…

April 16, 2019 at 1:30 pm

Euro News



