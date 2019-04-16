Social Media Race To Succeed Theresa May

Over the last few days a host of new flashy twitter accounts have popped up, urging some serious, and some not so serious contenders to throw their hat into the ring in the race to succeed Theresa May. With flashy graphics, subtitled videos, and decent jokes, the Tory grassroots are itching for a race…

Guido has compiled a handy list of the active ‘Ready For’ accounts for co-conspirators to check out:

Some of the sillier accounts are worth a follow…

Guido was sad to see that no grassroots Tories seem to yet be ‘Pumped for Hunt’ or ‘Happy For Hancock’…