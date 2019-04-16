Prize Competition: Design a TIG Logo Win a Mousemat!

It seems grossly unfair that the Electoral Commission has rejected the TIG logo application for their party on the grounds that it is “likely to mislead voters, contains a link to online material”. Which isn’t really fair, though as Darren Grimes will tell you, the Electoral Commission is far from fair…

“The emblem contained a hashtag, and we cannot assess the material linked to a hashtag, which will change over time, against the legal tests. The emblem also contained the acronym TIG, which we were not satisfied was sufficiently well known.”

So because “TIG” was not sufficiently well known they banned it. Guido suspects that the Electoral Commission have done the TIGgers a favour. Could you design them a better logo? We’ll give the designer of the best new TIG logo a mousemat:Remember no hashtags. Email your design to team@order-order.com. We’ll let the readers vote between the two best designs selected by us. It will be a bit like the Tory leadership selections. Like the 1922 Committee we might change the rules…

Tags:
April 16, 2019 at 3:33 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Rabbi Lord Sacks on Roger Scruton…

“I began from a secular academic background. I studied philosophy at Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge, and then continued as a postgraduate at New College, Oxford. I had some wonderful tutors, among them in my undergraduate years, Roger Scruton in philosophy, who was certainly one of the great polymaths of our time.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Scruton’s Greatness Scruton’s Greatness
Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring” Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring”