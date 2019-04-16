Green Party Candidate’s Husband Owns Tax Haven Based Mining Company

A leading Green Party candidate is married to a man who runs a global mining company, based in the Seychelles tax haven. Vix Lowthion was recently selected as a Green MEP candidate for the South East of England. Despite some dubiously non-green connections…

Vix’s husband, Paul Craggs, employs 5,000 people across Europe running Xannat International Ltd. Xannat mines, produces, and distributes aggregates, concretes, copper concentrates, and construction stone for road, rail, marine, and concrete applications. He has said that he manages “a consolidated turnover significantly larger than many hedge funds.” Vix’s husband’s job is to tear natural resources out of mother earth and sell them… for a profit… Which must make for some exciting pillow talk.