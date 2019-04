The clouds looming over the global automotive industry have darkened this week with Volkswagen’s former CEO being charged with fraud over the Diesel emissions scandal. Already tumbling German business confidence will not be improved…

Now beleaguered car company Nissan will cut 600 jobs in two plants in Spain, on top of Ford’s announcement last month that it is slashing 5,000 jobs in Germany. If this was happening in Britain the media would be falling over itself to blame it on Brexit…