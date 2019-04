Awkward questions for Richard Burgon to answer. He repeatedly denied to Andrew Neil saying that “Zionism is the enemy of peace” and said over and over that he wouldn’t have said that because it’s not his view. Here he is expressing his view that “Zionism is the enemy of peace”. He also says Zionists are the enemy of Palestinians. Brillo gave him every opportunity to correct the record, instead Burgon lied…



Hat-tip: video uncovered by Iggy Ostanin, @magnitsky