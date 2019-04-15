UK Overtakes US as World’s Top Investment Destination

EY’s annual corporate deal-making report published today has revealed that the UK has become the top investment destination in the world for the first time in the report’s 10-year history. The UK overtook the United States, which has held the top spot since 2014…

The report notes that there have been a number of high-profile investments in Britain over the past year, including Comcast’s purchase of satellite broadcaster Sky for £30 billion and Coca-Cola’s takeover of Costa Coffee for £4 billion. The UK’s performance is at odds with the global slowdown, with the IMF last week cutting its global growth forecasts…

Global vice chair at EY Steve Krouskos said that Britain remains an “open environment for foreign investors”, reinforced by the English language, a skilled workforce, and a strong technology base. None of which will change with Brexit…