Tories Drop Below 30% For First Time in Four Years

Theresa May is driving the Tory Party to new lows with two polls in the wake of her Brexit capitulation showing the Conservatives below 30% for the first time in over four years. This is Westminster voting intention, forget the EU elections where the Tories can barely muster 16%…

YouGov found the Tories slumping to 28%. Farage’s new Brexit Party leapfrogs UKIP into fourth place with 8% while the ChUKas are stuck on a meagre 3%. Survation left out the new parties and found the Tories on 29%, a full 7 points behind Labour. The country is finally running out of patience with May’s catastrophic leadership…

Tags: ,
April 15, 2019 at 12:00 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Rabbi Lord Sacks on Roger Scruton…

“I began from a secular academic background. I studied philosophy at Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge, and then continued as a postgraduate at New College, Oxford. I had some wonderful tutors, among them in my undergraduate years, Roger Scruton in philosophy, who was certainly one of the great polymaths of our time.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Scruton’s Greatness Scruton’s Greatness
Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring” Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring”