Tories Drop Below 30% For First Time in Four Years

Theresa May is driving the Tory Party to new lows with two polls in the wake of her Brexit capitulation showing the Conservatives below 30% for the first time in over four years. This is Westminster voting intention, forget the EU elections where the Tories can barely muster 16%…

YouGov found the Tories slumping to 28%. Farage’s new Brexit Party leapfrogs UKIP into fourth place with 8% while the ChUKas are stuck on a meagre 3%. Survation left out the new parties and found the Tories on 29%, a full 7 points behind Labour. The country is finally running out of patience with May’s catastrophic leadership…