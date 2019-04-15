The Times Announces Death of Democracy

One grieving Brexiteer is so upset that they’ve posted a Death Notice in today’s Times for UK Democracy, mourning the death of Democracy “in her sleep” at 11pm on the 29th March 2019 by “foul play”:

UK Democracy on 29th March 2019, aged 312. It was with sad regret that Democracy died quietly in her sleep at 11pm, on the 29th March 2019. The cause of death was by foul play and the culprits have yet to be brought to justice. Democracy campaigned for the rule of law, human rights and free elections. She listened to everyone and favoured the majority in all her decisions. She will be sorely missed. God have mercy on her soul.

The lamenting Leaver will have coughed up £87 for the privilege, The Times were sporting enough to take their money and publish it…

April 15, 2019 at 12:53 pm

Quote of the Day

Scruton reflects on Twitter’s vigilantes…

“We in Britain are entering a dangerous social condition in which the direct expression of opinions that conflict – or merely seem to conflict – with a narrow set of orthodoxies is instantly punished by a band of self-appointed vigilantes. We are being cowed into abject conformity around a dubious set of official doctrines and told to adopt a world view that we cannot examine for fear of being publicly humiliated by the censors. This world view might lead to a new and liberated social order; or it might lead to the social and spiritual destruction of our country. How shall we know, if we are too afraid to discuss it?”

