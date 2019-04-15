Labour Chair Defends ‘I Love Gang Rape’ Tweet Candidate

The chair of a local Labour branch has defended local candidate Daniel Gray who was suspended after tweeting “I love gang rape.” Matt Webb, the chair of Brighton Labour’s St Peter’s & North Laine branch claimed that “His only crime is being a Labour Party Socialist.” Webb apparently doesn’t see praising gang rape as problematic… 

Schoolteacher Daniel Gray tweeted “I love gang rape” less than a month after a 14-year-old girl was raped in a local park. He also called singers Jessie J and Jess Glynne “a catsuit wearing c***” and a “cardboard ginger c***”, tweeted that his dental hygienist was a “patronising bitch” and wrote of pushing ahead of a “cow” with a pram on a train. Webb, who works for UNISON as an ‘education convener’, said ‘Gang Rape’ Gray has his “absolute support”…

April 15, 2019 at 1:30 pm

