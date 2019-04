Labour council candidate in Kirklees Lesley Warner has a novel approach to getting closer to local people. She has posted an advert in a local Facebook group promoting a Labour Party event that promises free coffee and cake. And hand massages.

Unfortunately for sore Kirklees residents, ‘Treating’ electors like this is explicitly forbidden under the Representation of the People Act. If the Electoral Commission come down hard on this, Lesley’s hand massages will not have a happy ending…