Remainer Academic IPSOs Boris

IPSO has forced The Telegraph to amend a column Boris wrote in January in which he suggested ‘No Deal’ was the most popular option with the public. A Remainer academic from Reading University complained to IPSO extraordinarily hysterically saying that Boris’ column was “clearly out of the Trump/Bannon playbook.The piece has now been amended to say…

“In fact, no poll clearly showed that a no-deal Brexit was more popular than the other options. This correction is being published following a complaint upheld by the Independent Press Standards Organisation.”

IPSO is mistaken on this point, IPSO clearly didn’t look at this Opinium poll just before Boris wrote his column and as reported at the time by the BBC:

And it goes without saying that No Deal has been gaining in popularity ever since. This is almost as nonsensical as when another academic reported Amber Rudd’s conference speech to the police as a ‘hate incident’…

Scruton reflects on Twitter's vigilantes…

“We in Britain are entering a dangerous social condition in which the direct expression of opinions that conflict – or merely seem to conflict – with a narrow set of orthodoxies is instantly punished by a band of self-appointed vigilantes. We are being cowed into abject conformity around a dubious set of official doctrines and told to adopt a world view that we cannot examine for fear of being publicly humiliated by the censors. This world view might lead to a new and liberated social order; or it might lead to the social and spiritual destruction of our country. How shall we know, if we are too afraid to discuss it?”

