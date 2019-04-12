Remainer Academic IPSOs Boris

IPSO has forced The Telegraph to amend a column Boris wrote in January in which he suggested ‘No Deal’ was the most popular option with the public. A Remainer academic from Reading University complained to IPSO extraordinarily hysterically saying that Boris’ column was “clearly out of the Trump/Bannon playbook.” The piece has now been amended to say…

“In fact, no poll clearly showed that a no-deal Brexit was more popular than the other options. This correction is being published following a complaint upheld by the Independent Press Standards Organisation.”

IPSO is mistaken on this point, IPSO clearly didn’t look at this Opinium poll just before Boris wrote his column and as reported at the time by the BBC:

And it goes without saying that No Deal has been gaining in popularity ever since. This is almost as nonsensical as when another academic reported Amber Rudd’s conference speech to the police as a ‘hate incident’…