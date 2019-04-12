PA’s Woodcock Replacing Indy’s Watts

Guido hears Andy Woodcock from the Press Association has been appointed political editor of the Independent to replace Joe Watts. More when we have it…
UPDATE: Following Guido’s story, Woodcock has confirmed the move. Guido hopes he gets speedier once he has moved to the digital-only Indy…
Some personal news. I’m delighted to announce that after many very fulfilling years at @PA, I’m joining the @Independent as Political Editor, hoping to fill the shoes of the inestimable @JoeWatts_
— Andrew Woodcock (@AndyWoodcock) April 12, 2019