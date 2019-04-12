Onasanya To Face Prosecution Before Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal

The Solicitors Regulation Authority is to prosecute Fiona Onasanya after her conviction for perverting the course of justice. She will face a hearing of the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal…

People:
April 12, 2019 at 11:04 am

