Convicted Stalker Continues to Campaign as a Labour Candidate Despite Suspension

Chris Hardy has been campaigning as Labour’s Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Carmarthenshire East & Dinefwr despite having been suspended as a member of the party. His website, ‘LabourChris.com‘ includes large pictures of a rally with signs photoshopped to look like they are supporting him.

December last year, Hardy was convicted of stalking a teenager and issued with a three-year restraining order to stop him contacting his victim. This February he received a 12-month suspended prison sentence. During the trial, Hardy represented himself, and claimed police had used computer animation to doctor CCTV footage of him…

A Welsh Labour spokesman told WalesOnline that “Chris Hardy is not and never has been our candidate. No-one should be fooled by his delusional behaviour.” He’s crazy.

