The Brexit Party Launches Today

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party is officially launching today at 11am, when some of the first candidates for the party will be unveiled. Then they’re off to rally in Birmingham tomorrow afternoon…

Talking to Good Morning Britain, Farage said he wants to bring trust and democrac back to the country. He also fired a warning shot to politicians: “don’t think of this as the Brexit Party just standing in European Elections, this is just the beginning of a new political movement.” MPs in marginal seats should be worried…

Farage told the Today Programme that in the first 10 days of the Brexit Party, they have raised “£750,000 online all in small donations, all in donations of less than £500.” This is the kind of people power you see behind US presidential candidates, Guido hasn’t heard of anything like it in the UK…

They’ve got a big hill to climb, but this could pose a serious threat to establishment parties. Guido will be watching closely…