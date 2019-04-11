Wannabe Labour Councillors’ Boobs

A couple of Labour council candidates have made right tits of themselves on social media. Epsom & Ewell Labour’s Robert Geleit features himself in a “I love your Tits” T-shirt. Worcester Labour’s Andy Graham likes big boobs, literally, on Twitter. Don’t tell Harriet Harman that both are standing in May’s elections. It is unknown if the Labour group leader in either council area is abreast of the situation, in any event Guido advises both men are kept away from doors and knockers for the remainder of the campaign…