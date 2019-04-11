Why No Press Statement from Assange Supporting Corbyn?

Guido is surprised that Jeremy Corbyn hasn’t made a press statement regarding the arrest of Assange. The Labour leader’s communications chief should be able to get some insight into the situation from Jennifer Robinson, Assange’s lawyer, who is tweeting from inside the police station. Pictured above is Seumas Milne consulting with the Blonde lawyer previously…

