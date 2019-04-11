New NUS President Called For “Islamic Takeover”

Yesterday the National Union of Students elected a new president: Zamzam Ibrahim, who unlike her predecessor has been to university. Zamzam graduated three years ago, and has been a full time professional student politician since then. The opinions she has expressed on social media in the past are quite exhilarating

She is ambitious:

“We would have an Islamic takeover!”

She is a traditional conservative on whether men and women can be friends:

“I’ve had this debate with many friends! Maybe in some cases but Islamically it’s incorrect for girls to be friends with a guy anyway!.. So I’m gonna say NO not the kind of friendship they can have with the same gender there is always boundaries.”

On what she would do if she were President:

“I’d oppress white people just to give them a taste of what they put us through! #LMFAO.”

Ibrahim, who supports votes at 16, now claims that the comments made when she was 16 were just the “adolescent comments of a young girl.” Pick one, ZamZam…

