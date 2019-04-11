MPs Cheer Getting A Holiday

MPs greeted the confirmation that they will get an almost two week long holiday from the 11th to 23rd April with big cheers. It’s not like there’s any important Parliamnetary business to be getting on with or anything…
Time to Topple May is Now | ConWoman
Tokien’s Guide to Contemporary Politics | UnHerd
Scruton’s Sacking Exposes Tories’ Cowardice | Douglas Murray
Stockpiles of Anti-Brexit News Running Low | Iain Martin
The Dark Side of the Seaside | UnHerd
Winning Over a Generation Badly Let Down | Mark Littlewood
Tusk Recommends Keeping UK in EU for a Year | The Sun
Labour Timetable for MEP Selections | LabourList
What Next for Netanyahu? | Spectator
Practicalities of Fighting a Euro Election | Mark Wallace
Be Cautious When a Watchdog Bites Its Rivals | ConHome
Fomer Tory MP Becomes Brexit Party Member | BrexitCentral
Who Can Blame the Young For Ditching Tories? | Telegraph
The Cabinet Must Tell May To Go | Paul Goodman
More Mayism is the Last Thing the Tories Need | CapX
Tokien’s Guide to Contemporary Politics | UnHerd
Scruton’s Sacking Exposes Tories’ Cowardice | Douglas Murray
Stockpiles of Anti-Brexit News Running Low | Iain Martin
The Dark Side of the Seaside | UnHerd
Winning Over a Generation Badly Let Down | Mark Littlewood
Tusk Recommends Keeping UK in EU for a Year | The Sun
Labour Timetable for MEP Selections | LabourList
What Next for Netanyahu? | Spectator
Practicalities of Fighting a Euro Election | Mark Wallace
Be Cautious When a Watchdog Bites Its Rivals | ConHome
Fomer Tory MP Becomes Brexit Party Member | BrexitCentral
Who Can Blame the Young For Ditching Tories? | Telegraph
The Cabinet Must Tell May To Go | Paul Goodman
More Mayism is the Last Thing the Tories Need | CapX