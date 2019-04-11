Lib Dems Get Local Election Date Wrong

The Liberal Democrats have been struggling with numbers recently, getting the date of the elections wrong is however a whole extra level of incompetence. Guido looks forward to Lib Dems getting out their vote on Friday 3rd May…
Rabbi Lord Sacks on Roger Scruton…
“I began from a secular academic background. I studied philosophy at Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge, and then continued as a postgraduate at New College, Oxford. I had some wonderful tutors, among them in my undergraduate years, Roger Scruton in philosophy, who was certainly one of the great polymaths of our time.”