Julian Assange Arrested, Removed from Embassy

British police entered the Ecuadorian Embassy today and arrested Assange after Ecuador has revoked their grant of asylum for the WikiLeaks founder. Assange had been living in the embassy since August 2012 to avoid extradition.

Home Sec Saj has said Assange is now “rightly facing justice in the UK” meaning extradition seems unlikely.

Nearly 7yrs after entering the Ecuadorean Embassy, I can confirm Julian Assange is now in police custody and rightly facing justice in the UK. I would like to thank Ecuador for its cooperation & @metpoliceuk for its professionalism. No one is above the law — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) April 11, 2019

The Metropolitian Police has said that Assange was arrested under a warrant “issued by Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 29 June 2012, for failing to surrender to the court.”

“He has been taken into custody at a central London police station where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates’ Court as soon as is possible. The MPS had a duty to execute the warrant, on behalf of Westminster Magistrates’ Court, and was invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government’s withdrawal of asylum.”

UPDATE: Video has emerged of the arrest.