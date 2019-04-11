Europhile Establishment’s Boris Fears Expressed in a Nutshell

Sky News political correspondent Rob Powell just said out aloud the worst fears of the Europhile establishment, Macron, Merkel, May and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party. The cub reporter put it succinctly, “What happens if Boris Johnson becomes Prime Minister, calls a general election, wins a big majority – well they can just rewrite UK law.” Boris is the spectre haunting Europe….



As the pressure grows on Theresa May to resign expect the remainstream media and remain majority in parliament to ramp up the attacks on Boris. He won the referendum and they fear he could win a real Brexit…

UPDATE: To be to fair to Rob Powell he says “he was making the point that the imminent change of PM and the direction the Tory party is going in is a reason why Labour are nervous about signing up to any “compromises” from Theresa May.” Quite.