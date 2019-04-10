Tories at PMQs: Regulate More, Ban More, Tax More

Another thoroughly depressing PMQs for people who like free markets, as the Tory Party descended yet further into the banning, regulating, taxing mindset that helped them lose seats at the last election. Question after question followed the same “markets are bad, regulation is good” formula, which the Prime Minister was only to happy to accept, ceding the intellectual battleground to Jeremy Corbyn. Today’s Tory Party owes more to the Christian Democrats on the continent than the Thatcherite conviction that won them three landslides…