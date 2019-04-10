PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Q1 Craig Tracey (North Warwickshire) (Con)
Q2 Mr Ronnie Campbell (Blyth Valley) (Lab)
Q3 Antoinette Sandbach (Eddisbury) (Con)
Q4 Dr Andrew Murrison (Con)
Q5 Bob Blackman (Harrow East) (Con)
Q6 Daniel Kawczynski (Shrewsbury and Atcham) (Con)
Q7 Gill Furniss (Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough) (Lab)
Q8 Sir Mark Hendrick (Preston) (Lab)
Q9 Jamie Stone (Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross) (Lib Dem)
Q10 Luke Pollard (Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport) (Lab)
Q11 Mr Stephen Hepburn (Jarrow) (Lab)
Q12 Wayne David (Caerphilly) (Lab)
Q13 Caroline Lucas (Brighton, Pavilion) (Green)
Q14 Theresa Villiers (Chipping Barnet) (Con)
Q15 Drew Hendry (Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey) (SNP)

April 10, 2019 at 11:45 am

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

