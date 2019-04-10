Corbyn Supporting Media Collapsing

According to online industry traffic comparison site SimilarWeb the Corbyn supporting new media outlets have seen a collapse in traffic. The Canary was for a while neck and neck with Guido in terms of audience size, it has now fallen well behind, with traffic halving from six months ago. Skwawkbox, the occasionally bonkers Labour leader’s office supported outlet, is well past its peak. Despite a permanent seat on TV news, Novara Media gets in a year the kind of traffic Guido gets in a week. The question is what is behind this fall?

Facebook’s algorithm change hurt them badly, Corbyn’s ambiguous stance on Brexit is out of tune with younger lefties and there is only so long outrage at the mainstream media stories can sustain attraction. Nevertheless Guido suspects the real reason they are in decline is that Corbyn has peaked in terms of appeal and he has fallen out of fashion. Oh, Jeremy Corbyn’s just so last year…