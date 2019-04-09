Stanley Johnson Has Applied To Stand as an MEP Candidate

I’m a Celeb heart-throb, former MEP, and patriarch of the Johnson clan has thrown his hat in the ring to stand in the upcoming euro-elections that may or may not be happening. Boris’ dad, who served as a member of the European Parliament from 1979-1984, told LBC that last night he applied to be placed on the Tory Party list. Optimistically assuming the Tory Party would win any seats…
