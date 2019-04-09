New Poll Shows That Everyone Is Losing

A new ComRes poll for the Telegraph has revealed that support for both major parties has collapsed down to Cameron/Miliband levels, at 32% apiece, a whole ten points below what the Tories achieved in the General Election. It’s not just bad news for the Tories and Labour, the Lib Dems have slipped down to fifth place, polling behind both Gerard Batten’s UKIP and Chuka Umunna’s ‘Change UK’. There aren’t any winners here…

The same poll shows that now as many people now see revoking Article 50 entirely on Friday (40%) as ‘an acceptable Brexit outcome’ as back leaving with No Deal (38%). A second referendum, with options rigged between May’s deal and Remaining also attracts 38%. Wednesday’s likely outcome of a long delay only attracts the support of 34% of the electorate. There is no majority for any option…

Guido is coming round to a penalty shoot out solution…