Merriman Claims He Will Be Fired

PPS to the Chancellor Huw Merriman has spent most of today claiming that he will imminently be fired for speaking at a second referendum rally this afternoon. He even told the gathered Remainers that “I am determined to play my part, and if that means I use my voice and I get fired for it, then so be it.” A source in Number 10 has told Guido that Merriman remains PPS to the Chancellor.

April 9, 2019 at 4:56 pm

