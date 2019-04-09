Liam Fox Writes to Conservative Party on Customs

This morning Graham Brady distributed a letter from Liam Fox to the Parliamentary Conservative Party explaining the clear disadvantages of signing up to the Customs Union. Perhaps Labour MPs ought to read it too…

Fox explains that by signing up to a customs union, that the UK would be stuck in the worst of both worlds, both unable to set its own international trade policy and subject without representation to the EU’s whim. “The UK would have a new role in the global trading system – we ourselves would be traded.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There would also be no point in a Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade if the UK can’t negotiate trade deals…