Guido has had sight of the petition with the requisite 50 members of the South West Hertfordshire Conservative Association amassed to force a confidence vote in David Gauke. The group’s leaders met with Gauke over the weekend, hoping to change his mind on ruling out No Deal, instead they came away resigned to the conclusion that Gauke “will never be in favour of anything other than a Customs Union.” They are reluctantly proceeding with their deselection push…