Corbyn Wreath Trip Expenses Cover-Up Reported to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner

This morning the media is reporting that Boris has been admonished for the late reporting of a part-owenership of a home. In a much more serious attempt to subvert the rules, the Leader of the Opposition has again been reported to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards over his dodgy reporting and attempts to hide his trip to Tunisia in 2014 where he laid a wreaths for the terrorists responsible for the Munich massacre.

Earlier this year, the Labour Leader got off admonishment free as the Commissioner’s office took his declarations at face value. New evidence revealed by Guido shows the Labour Leader imploring staff in emails to cook the books to make the wreath-laying trip artificially appear to have come in under the reporting limit. In reality the ‘supporting evidence’ Corbyn submitted worked against his own case…

Guido’s investigation has led Andrew Bridgen to ask the Commissioner that the original case be re-opened. Read his letter in full here…