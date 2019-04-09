Corbyn Wreath Trip Expenses Cover-Up Reported to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner

This morning the media is reporting that Boris has been admonished for the late reporting of a part-owenership of a home. In a much more serious attempt to subvert the rules, the Leader of the Opposition has again been reported to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards over his dodgy reporting and attempts to hide his trip to Tunisia in 2014 where he laid a wreaths for the terrorists responsible for the Munich massacre.
Earlier this year, the Labour Leader got off admonishment free as the Commissioner’s office took his declarations at face value. New evidence revealed by Guido shows the Labour Leader imploring staff in emails to cook the books to make the wreath-laying trip artificially appear to have come in under the reporting limit. In reality the ‘supporting evidence’ Corbyn submitted worked against his own case…
Guido’s investigation has led Andrew Bridgen to ask the Commissioner that the original case be re-opened. Read his letter in full here…
Dear Ms Stone,
Further to my letter stated 7th December 2018 on this issue and your subsequent response, I wish to bring forward further evidence that has emerged during the weekend, which I believe warrants the reopening of the investigation.
As stated on the order-order.com website in a story on 5th April 2019, ‘Despite Corbyn submitting the full itinerary for his flights to and from Tunisia, he mysteriously failed to give the investigation any documentation showing the actual cost. Instead he simply presents an ‘estimate’ of £410, with “supporting evidence” in the form of SkyScanner searches for equivalent flights four years on. Corbyn’s own “evidence” shows that the cheapest costs for the equivalent flights he took is £732:
The outbound flight alone, a business class Tunisair direct flight from London to Tunis, costs more than Corbyn’s total estimate for both legs of the trip in his own evidence. There is no possible combination of flights that yields a cost as low as £410, Corbyn might as well have plucked the figure from thin air. It’s hard to conclude that he did anything else, given the complete lack of hard evidence he provided and the fact that it conveniently kept the total figure just under what he thought was the £660 limit…
When challenged over the discrepancies by the investigators, Corbyn’s response was to suggest that the tickets might have been cheaper because they were return tickets or that the Tunisian Government might have got discounts. This is not a few quid we’re talking about, it’s over a £300 difference. Given his clear concern about keeping the trip below the limit these excuses look flimsy at best, cynical at worst…
Worse for Corbyn, it appears as if he misunderstood the donation limit, which for visits to non-UK destinations where even just some of the costs are covered by external organisations or individuals is just £300. Less than half the the £660 Corbyn thought was the limit…’
In light of this information, I would be grateful if you could confirm whether you would be prepared to look at this matter again.
I will inform Mr Corbyn that I have made this request.
Yours sincerely
Andrew Bridgen MP