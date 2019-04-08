Millennials Favour Low Tax, Controlled Migration, Balanced Budgets

A new report by Onward, the centrist think-tank that campaigns, claims that the ‘centre ground’ in British politics is not where most politicians think it is. The report, focusing on young people, will be launched tomorrow by Penny Mordaunt, Michael Gove, Matt Hancock, and Tom Tugendhat. It turns out that millennials aren’t raging socialists at all…

Every generation favours low taxes over more spending. The 18-24 year old age bracket are the most in favour of low taxes of any generation, with 63% wanting to keep more of their own money.

All ages favour free speech, gay marriage and (aside from over 65s) transgender rights.

People of all ages, including 58% of 18-24s, wants government to live within its means.

All age groups favour controlled immigration. There is net support for reducing immigration in every age bracket, within every ethnic group, and among Remain voters.

Millenials are also the most likely of any generation to favour reforming public services over spending more money on them, and the most in favour of deregulating businesses.

Despite revealing big support for small state policies, the report also shows that the tipping age whereby people are more likely to vote Conservative than Labour has moved from 47 to 51 since 2017. The Conservative Party won’t reverse that drift by being more economically left wing…