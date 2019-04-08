Happy 1,000 Days of Theresa May

Today marks Theresa May’s 1000th day in office. In just 49 days, she will overtake Gordon Brown as Britain’s 6th shortest serving Prime Minister. Today Guido can bring you vital dates for your diary…

Monday 27 th May 2019 – Overtakes Gordon Brown

May 2019 Wednesday 26 th June 2019 – Overtakes Neville Chamberlain

June 2019 Saturday 10 th August 2019 – Overtakes Jim Callaghan

August 2019 Friday 6th December 2019 – Overtakes Arthur Balfour

The next time the Parliamentary Conservative Party can formally initiate a no-confidence vote in the Prime Minister is 12th December 2019, by which point May would have risen to become the 9th shortest serving Prime Minister, up from her current 5th place. That’s verging on a best case scenario…