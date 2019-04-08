Cooper in 2017: Not Respecting Referendum Result Would Be Trumpian

Yvette Cooper, who has been conspiring for weeks to create the conditions whereby the result could be reversed, had a very different attitude before the snap General Election.

Speaking to the Mile End Institute, Cooper told the audience that “Nobody said ‘well you know what, I’m just not going to respect the result afterwards’ – that’s the kind of thing that Donald Trump says.” Now it’s exactly what she is doing…

She also made clear that she was more concerned about politicians rejecting the referendum result than concerns regarding “any possible scenario”. By definition including the WTO terms she has tried so hard to prevent…