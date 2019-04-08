BBC Guests Pile in on Bridgen for Quoting a Poll

Andrew Bridgen was accosted by the entire panel on Politics Live today for accurately quoting YouGov polling that shows in the likely event that the UK doesn’t have an agreed deal by Friday, voters prefer leaving with ‘No Deal’ to both accepting an extension, or remaining in the EU.

However, if push came to shove, if the deadline was upon us and the EU would not grant any more extensions, in that forced choice situation 44% would prefer No Deal, 42% would prefer to stay. Though of course, that's asking about a hypothetical situation we aren't in. Yet. pic.twitter.com/HEIxW0AEZx — Anthony Wells (@anthonyjwells) April 4, 2019



This sort of pile on is what happens when only one person on the panel voted to leave…