BBC Guests Pile in on Bridgen for Quoting a Poll

Andrew Bridgen was accosted by the entire panel on Politics Live today for accurately quoting YouGov polling that shows in the likely event that the UK doesn’t have an agreed deal by Friday, voters prefer leaving with ‘No Deal’ to both accepting an extension, or remaining in the EU.


This sort of pile on is what happens when only one person on the panel voted to leave…

April 8, 2019

