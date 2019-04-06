Saturday 7-Up

This week 269,274 visitors visited 903,926 times viewing 1,401,932 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Theresa May Moves To Weaken Brexit Even Further
- Bercow Stitches Up Parliamentary Votes Yet Again
- Labour PPC Wrote “You F**kin Ethiopian Jew”, “You Look Like a.. Ethiopian Jew”
- Fiona Onasanya Back in Court
- Another Benn Coup Rejected after Commons Vote Tied
- Parliament Suspended After Massive Leak
- Grieve Loses Local Support After Breaking His Word
