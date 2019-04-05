Where Was The Lib Dem Candidate on By-Election Night?

The Liberal Democrats’ candidate in the Newport West by-election last night was nowhere to be seen at the count. Ryan Jones, a local businessman couldn’t make it to the count due to a mysterious “longstanding commitment” at ten past one in the morning. Welsh Liberal Democrat President William Powell wouldn’t let on. What was he up to..?

Tags: , ,
People: /
April 5, 2019 at 5:00 pm

Seen Elsewhere

Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring” Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring”
People’s Vote’s One Million Claim False People’s Vote’s One Million Claim False