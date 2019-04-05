Labour Underperforms in By-Election, UKIP Surges

Both major party’s share of the vote fell in Newport West last night, with the Tories falling by 8%, and Labour by 13%. This was a larger fall than expected for Labour after 9 years in opposition. It represents a 2.4% swing from Labour to the Tories…

UKIP outperformed expectations suggesting that the party’s hard turn to the hard right hasn’t cut through to the electorate, or that its voter base simply hasn’t been put off and prioritised sending a signal about Brexit over any other concerns. This should worry both main parties…

The full results were:

Labour: 39.6% (-12.7)

Conservatives: 31.3% (-8.0)

UKIP: 8.6% (+6.1)

Plaid Cymru: 5.0% (+2.6)

Lib Dem: 4.6% (+2.4)

Green: 3.9% (+2.8)

Renew: 3.7% (+3.7)

Abolish the Welsh Assembly: 0.9% (+0.9)

SDP: 0.9% (+0.9)

Democrats and Veterans: 0.8% (+0.8)

For Britain: 0.7% (+0.7)

The only person chuffed with tonight’s voted will be Gerard Batten…