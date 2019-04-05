Extension: Tusk Wants ‘Flextension’, May Wants Until June 30

European Council President Donald Tusk is reportedly to propose EU leaders agree to offer the UK a year-long “flexible” extension to Article 50 beyond 12 April to 31 March 2020 with the option of leaving the EU earlier if the UK parliament ratifies the EU Withdrawal Agreement. Which means European Elections and the inevitable return of Nigel Farage to Brussels…

May has written to Tusk pleading for an extension until June 30, just before MEPs return to the European Parliament. This is legally challengeable… so in all likelihood it is really an invitation to the EU to impose a flextension. Shamefully weak.



UPDATE: Here’s the letter in full: