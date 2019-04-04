Sky’s FrEUdian Slip

Sky News was mistakenly accurate today when it described Leo Varadkar as ‘Angela Merkel’s Prime Minister’. A handy reminder of where EU power really lies…

However it turns out it’s a different woman that Leo can’t get out of his head. An FOI request this week revealed that the Taoiseach had sent an embarrassingly grovelling letter to none other than Kylie Minogue, begging to meet her on her visit to Dublin. This wasn’t a teenage fan letter, this was four months ago…

“Dear Kylie,

Just wanted to drop you a short note in advance of the concert in Dublin,

I am really looking forward to it. Am a huge fan!

I understand you are staying in the Merrion Hotel which is just across the street from my office in Government Buildings. If you like, I’d love to welcome you to Ireland personally.

Leo Varadkar
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister)”

He tried to prevent the letter being made public, despite it being written on official Prime Ministerial headed paper. He should be so lucky…

People:
April 4, 2019 at 5:21 pm

Quote of the Day

Matthew D’Ancona’s back handed compliment to Boris…

“There is any number of reasons for MPs to exclude Johnson from the final pair that will go to the Tory membership. But, at a level most of them do not care to explore too deeply, a great many of them sense that – in this extraordinary new era – he may be the candidate that serves their self-interest best.”

