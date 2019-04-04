Sky’s FrEUdian Slip

Sky News was mistakenly accurate today when it described Leo Varadkar as ‘Angela Merkel’s Prime Minister’. A handy reminder of where EU power really lies…

In reality, Leo doesn’t see himself as subservient to Angela Merkel. An FOI request this week did reveal, however, that the Taoiseach sent an embarrassingly grovelling fan letter to Kylie Minogue, asking to meet her. This wasn’t a teenage fan letter, this was four months ago…

“Dear Kylie, Just wanted to drop you a short note in advance of the concert in Dublin, I am really looking forward to it. Am a huge fan! I understand you are staying in the Merrion Hotel which is just across the street from my office in Government Buildings. If you like, I’d love to welcome you to Ireland personally. Leo Varadkar

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister)”

He tried to prevent the letter being made public, despite it being written on official Prime Ministerial headed paper. Cringe…