Yesterday Labour MP and Shadow Disabilities Minister Marsha de Cordova liked a tweet from a Corbynista councillor in Wandsworth branding the whole army as “Violent Fascists” in response to a handful of paratroopers firing paintballs at a picture of Jeremy Corbyn. It’s still up on her feed…

If she thinks the army are ‘violent fascists” Guido would hate to hear what she thinks of the death cults they are fighting…