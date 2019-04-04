Labour PPC Liked Post Claiming ‘Israel Lobby Manufactured Labour Anti-Semitism Crisis’

Guido readers will remember Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for North Swindon, Kate Linnegar, for posting about “Holocaust mongers”, being the face of a group that ranted about the Rothschilds, describing Zayn Malik as “another Zion slave” and declaring that “Zion and the Unicorns control us.” Not content with just making her a PPC, Labour have also put her up as a candidate for a safe seat on Swindon Borough Council…

With elections looming, the people of Swindon might well be interested to find out more of her online behaviour. In her “Swindon Peoples Assembly” group, Linnegar liked a post from notorious website Electronic Intifada entitled “How Israel lobby manufactured UK Labour Party’s anti-Semitism crisis”:

She was also a fan of another post attacking John Mann and comparing Israel to Nazi Germany, describing the Jewish State as a “so-called country” and defending Ken Livingstone as a “decent man.”

How is Linnegar still a Labour candidate..?