Innocent Dog Has Teeth Pulled Out By Labour Leaflet Glue

Adorable family dog Eddie had to undergo emergency surgery after his jaws became glued together by chewing a Labour Party leaflet in Birkenhead. The emergency vet visit ended with canine surgery under anaesthesia, removing all of Eddie’s teeth and cost his owner £143. Furtunately, Eddie has recovered, although the Jack Russell is no longer smiling from ear terr-ier…

Owner Tom told the Liverpool Echo that “Within a few minutes, the dog was unable to open his mouth. He was extremely distressed, as was my wife and daughter. This could have been very serious.”

Labour should recall their re-pug-nant dog-maiming leaflets as soon as paw-sible…