Fiona Onasanya Back in Court

Former Labour MP Fiona Onasanya has been the target of much ire after the convicted criminal helped Yvette Cooper’s Bill squeak through by one vote. Now it turns out that Onasanya didn’t just go through the aye lobby with her electronic angle tag, potentially in violation of her curfew. She was actually there fresh from yet another appearance in court…

One of her former caseworkers, Jan Goodenough, has taken Onasanya to tribunal over alleged disability discrimination. Goodenough told Cambridge County Court yesterday that she was unfairly treated by Onasanya and that promises were not kept over close access to a toilet at Onasanya’s constituency office in Peterborough.

The recall petition in Peterborough is still open for several more weeks. Her constituents should find out by Monday if their disgraced MP has fallen foul of the law again…