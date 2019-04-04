Fiona Onasanya Back in Court

Former Labour MP Fiona Onasanya has been the target of much ire after the convicted criminal helped Yvette Cooper’s Bill squeak through by one vote. Now it turns out that Onasanya didn’t just go through the aye lobby with her electronic angle tag, potentially in violation of her curfew. She was actually there fresh from yet another appearance in court…

One of her former caseworkers, Jan Goodenough, has taken Onasanya to tribunal over alleged disability discrimination. Goodenough told Cambridge County Court yesterday that she was unfairly treated by Onasanya and that promises were not kept over close access to a toilet at Onasanya’s constituency office in Peterborough.

The recall petition in Peterborough is still open for several more weeks. Her constituents should find out by Monday if their disgraced MP has fallen foul of the law again…

People:
April 4, 2019 at 12:12 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Matthew D’Ancona’s back handed compliment to Boris…

“There is any number of reasons for MPs to exclude Johnson from the final pair that will go to the Tory membership. But, at a level most of them do not care to explore too deeply, a great many of them sense that – in this extraordinary new era – he may be the candidate that serves their self-interest best.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring” Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring”
People’s Vote’s One Million Claim False People’s Vote’s One Million Claim False